Shooting injures bystander in downtown Mpls.

Police say an innocent bystander was struck by a bullet Tuesday evening in downtown Minneapolis on 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say an innocent bystander was struck by a bullet Tuesday evening in downtown Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Michal, the shooting happened at 7:14 p.m. at a bus stop at 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue. Michal says two men were arguing and one pulled out a handgun and fired, but hit a bystander in the hip area.

The victim, an adult male, was brought to HCMC, where police said he went into surgery.

Officers were in the area and immediately ran after a few people who were running, but Michal says there is no one in custody at this time.

The shooting happened just two blocks from the parking lot where two people were shot early Sunday morning when a man fired into a crowd of people after an altercation. And in May about a block away, an innocent bystander was shot outside Lyon's Pub.

© 2017 KARE-TV