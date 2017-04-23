Shoreview teen passes away after prom wish granted

SHOREVIEW, Minn. - A Shoreview teen who had a dying wish granted to attend a prom has passed away.

Jeremy Kohlberg, 13, had been battling brain cancer for about five years.

Ellery McCardle shared the story of Jeremy's prom earlier this month.

Friends, family and classmates helped grant Jeremy's wish for a night of dancing with friends April 15. After a courageous battle, Jeremy passed away April 22.

If you would like to help the family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses, here is a link: https://www.crowdrise.com/jeremy-kohlberg-cancer-kickin-kid/fundraiser/jeremykohlberg

© 2017 KARE-TV