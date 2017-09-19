Should I download Apple's new iOS 11?

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Update? iOS 11? Do I dare download this thing? What if starts crashing my iPhone?

The Nerdery in Bloomington will know what to do.

"This is - I think - a little bit more conservative release," said Mike Dockerty, a senior software designer at The Nerdery. "I think you look back to iOS 7, that was a little bit more ambitious and it went through some pretty tough times in the early releases, some bigger bugs in that one. This has been fairly stable."

So, what's going to change?

"It's got a better control center. It's got - I think - one of the interesting features is 'Do Not Disturb While Driving,' a great safety feature there," said Dockerty.

That is great, Eyes Up!

All right, a new design, it's easier to use, but there's got to be something wrong with iOS 11.

"Well, the big gotcha is going to be for people who use apps that are a little bit older," Dockerty said. "Apple has decided to discontinue support for what they call 32-bit apps."

Oh.

Well, you can check which apps won't work with the upgrade. Just go to Settings-General-About-Applications.

So, do we have to "download and install?"

"You don't have to do it," said Dockerty. "I would say there's nothing holding you back. There are new features out there, which I think are pretty good. It's not going to change the world, but I would recommend everybody update."

This upgrade is for the iPad, too, where - Dockerty says - users will see major changes.

"On the iPad it's a little bit of a bigger release," he said. "You'll see a dock like you see on a MAC. You'll see drag and drop, which makes it work more like people expect from a desktop operating system, makes it a little more powerful."

© 2017 KARE-TV