Signs at University of Minnesota spur mixed reactions

MINNEAPOLIS - Residents at of a student co-op at the University of Minnesota say signs they've been placing in their front yard about rape culture are drawing concern from fraternity members and gratitude from sexual assault survivors.



The Minnesota Daily reports that the signs carry phrases such as "frat boys: stop raping people."



The Interfraternity Council contacted the Student Unions and Activities department in February. The department set up a meeting between co-op and fraternity leaders but found the signs didn't violate university policy.



Interfraternity Council President Simon Beck says he's received numerous concerns from fraternity members that "focused on the overgeneralizing and accusatory nature" of the signs.



Co-op resident Addy Alms says the fact that the signs are making the fraternities uncomfortable is "a step in the right direction."

