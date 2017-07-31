(Photo: KARE)

The Mall Of America is kicking off its 25th birthday celebration and teaming up with Simon Says Give to help children in need.

Volunteers are wanted to assemble 2,500 birthdays in a box to support deserving kids in our community. Mandi Simon founded the non-profit organization when she was just 7 years old.

Simon Says Give is dedicated to celebrating children and their special day.

With the help of generous donations, the group provides everything from cake mix and frosting to party supplies and fun gifts.

Simon Says Give’s goal is to impact two million children by 2022. The world’s largest birthday celebration packing event is Tuesday, August 8 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the mall’s main rotunda. The public is invited.

If you are interested in volunteering, sign up here: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044da9ab2ea13-world

© 2017 KARE-TV