Six arrested after woman found dead at Brooklyn Center hotel

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:41 AM. CST February 12, 2017

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -  Six people were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead at a Brooklyn Center hotel.

Officers found the woman's body shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn Hotel on James Circle, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

"Brooklyn Center police do not believe this to be a random crime and are not currently seeking additional suspects," Brooklyn Center police said in a statement.

Authorities have not identified the woman.

