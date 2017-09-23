KARE
Close
Breaking News KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Small plane crash in NW Minn. kills 3 people

KARE 4:01 PM. CDT September 23, 2017

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming.

There were no survivors in the crash, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday. It happened near Thief River Falls, which is about 70 miles from the Canadian border.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Elizabeth Cory says the airplane was a single-engine Cessna 182.

Cory says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories