Small town mainstreet rises after devastating fire

MADELIA, Minn. - The downtown of a small Minnesota community is slowly taking shape again nearly a year after a fire that devastated nine businesses.



The Mankato Free Press reports that the gaping hole left from a Feb. 3 fire in Madelia's downtown is filled again with the shells of new buildings.

Businesses destroyed in the incident include a restaurant, a floral and gift shop, a dental office and a hair salon, among others. Almost all of the nine businesses were reopened in different locations by April with help from foundations and other donors.



The new structures have space for five businesses, four of which will be filled with returning businesses.



The cause of the fire was never determined.