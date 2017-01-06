Smith's hands-on role raises political profile

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith at press conference

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is the most well known lieutenant governor in Minnesota since Rudy Perpich in the 1970s, and continues to raise her public profile because of her hands-on role in the Dayton administration.

And, unlike most of her recent predecessors, Smith actually aspires to higher office.

"You could call her, probably, 'co-governor' at this point," Larry Jacobs of the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, told KARE.

"She's the person a lot of legislators go to, in expectation that what she says could well be the final say."

Jacobs said many of those who've served as lieutenant governor in the past have spent much of their time attending ceremonies, or championing special causes. Smith, on the other hand, has played an active role in budget negotiations, strategy and other day-to-day operations.

"She's the person out there who's really been promoting the Dayton agenda, and even the governor has started to refer to the Dayton-Smith record," Jacobs explained.

She's become more visible recently, taking part in Dayton's press conferences and other public events. But even before she became Dayton's second term running mate in 2014 she was already his chief of staff.

The fact that Dayton and Smith have pioneered a team approach to running the governor's office has given her an opportunity to raise her name recognition, which has become increasingly important in politics.

"There's no doubt Tina Smith is going to have a tremendous advantage over other Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls," Jacobs remarked.

"But there will still be fierce battle for the nomination, because her rivals are not going to be intimidated by the idea that Dayton had viewed her as the heir apparent."

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and Rep. Erin Murphy, a former House Majority Leader, have already announced they're seeking the DFL nomination next year. Many pundits are speculating that Congressman Tim Walz will also jump into the fray, as well as many others.