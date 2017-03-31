Thieves taking birch trees in MN & WI

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Seeing a stand of beautiful birch trees in the Cloquet State Forest is worth the drive up north.

"To grow a tree that's say 3-inches in diameter might take 8-12 years," says Doug Tillma of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

All it takes, though, is one minute to cut them down, which is what's happening in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Officials say small birch trees are being illegally harvested and sold as decorations.

"We want to make sure that it's being sustainably done," says Tillma.

Thing is - in Minnesota - it's legal to harvest younger birch trees on state land. A $25 permit gets you about 100 stems.

"So, that's the point of the permits is to sell these to indiviudals so that we can track on an annual basis how much is being harvested," says Tillma.

And, to protect our outstanding outdoors because a lot of birches are moving indoors. Just a simple 'google' search finds this on Pinterest - "78 best ideas about birch tree decor."

They're really popular in local antique shops like 'The Porch and Atelier" store in Buffalo. The owner says she makes sure that she knows exactly where her birch comes from.

"I'm always kind of sensitive to that because we do overhear people saying - I took this, I got that, I went there. It's like - are they aware that someone owns that property or they need permission to harvest something?" says Teresa DeJarlais, the owner of The Porch and Atelier in Buffalo.

Which makes it hard to regulate, especially because birch is so popular right now - on our walls, by our fireplace, by the door.

"People are always excited. We run out whenever we have it here," says DeJarlais.

If you see something suspicious, authorities are asking that you call 9-1-1.

