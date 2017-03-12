TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday Night Forecast
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: The origins of CaringBridge.org
-
Snow causes plethora of crashes Sunday
-
War vet sues Minneapolis PD
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
Man charged in Minnetonka parking ramp shooting
-
Surdyk's selling liquor on Sunday
-
A snowy Minnesota United FC home opener
-
Gophers gear up for NCAA Tournament
-
State leaders discuss Real ID legislation
More Stories
-
Veteran suing Mpls. officer for bar arrestMar 12, 2017, 10:04 p.m.
-
The preemie who launched CaringBridgeMar 12, 2017, 9:44 p.m.
-
Lawmakers blame each other for Real ID issuesMar 12, 2017, 6:59 p.m.