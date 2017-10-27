KARE
Snow makes roads treacherous in parts of MN

KARE 11's Boyd Huppert found northern Minnesota got the brunt of a late-October snow storm.

Associated Press and KARE Staff , KARE 6:42 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

DULUTH, Minn. - Snow is creating hazardous conditions as it continues to fall in parts of Minnesota as a winter-like storm packing strong winds rolls through the region.

More than a half foot of snow fell in northern Minnesota by late Friday, causing more than 100 crashes, two of them fatal.

Authorities say 26-year-old Alvaro A. Rodriguez of Pierz was driving a Kia Sorrento south on Highway 25 in Crow Wing County when he lost control and was hit by a semi Friday morning.

A truck driver also died Friday after losing control on a snowy freeway and going off a bridge on Interstate 35 into the St. Louis River near Scanlon, just west of Duluth, Minnesota.

 

