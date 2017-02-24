Snow misses Twin Cities but blasts Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester spent Friday digging out from under a snowstorm that missed the Twin Cities, but delivered southeast Minnesota a direct blow.

Snowfall totals had reached a foot by daybreak in some areas, with more snow falling during the day.

“It’s alright, it gives me exercise” said Kenny Angelili as he shoveled dee[ snow off a sidewalk across the street from the Mayo Clinic.

Scores of essential Mayo workers spent the night in hotels near the clinic, while others allowed extra travel time.

Schools were closed and the city bus service was suspended.

Adam Goble, a Mayo Nurse practitioner, climbed a four foot tall snow bank to bring back coffee from a shop across the street.

“This a caffeine Day,” he laughed. “Got to have it today.”

Getting around was no easier on the highways. MnDOT employed more than 100 plows in its southeast district, but I-90 remained snow-packed and rutted at mid-day.

A semi tanker truck rolled on its side in a center median near Marion. As of 4:30 pm Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 43 property damage crashes, 10 injury crashes and 178 vehicles off the road in the southeast part of the state. No fatalities had been reported.

Among those venturing out, were thousands of girls basketball players, parents and coaches in Rochester for a weekend tournament. More than 250 teams had registered.

Kim Burke of Eden Prairie drove to the tournament Thursday night with her daughter and others. “It turned into like complete white-out, ice packed roads,” she said, “It was bad.”

