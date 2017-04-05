Social Science at the Science Museum of Minnesota

Science Museum of Minnesota. Credit: Science Museum of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A special night at the Science Museum of Minnesota is coming up, and no, this won't be like the 2006 movie with Ben Stiller. This night will let you play, tinker and make.

"So if you like puzzles and games, if you are an adventurer, and you have a hobbies and projects, this is the night for you to to get with other like-minded hobbyists," said Kim Ramsden, director of communications at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The museum is continuing its tradition with its Social Science Nights where adults 21 and older have the chance to learn from experts about engineering and inventing. Visitors will also get to see the exhibits at a relaxed pace.

"What makes this Social Science so special is that it's one of the last times visitors get to see Mythic Creatures," said Ramsden. "This exhibit is the science behind folklore."

Want to learn more about bigfoot? Here's your chance.

"You can come to the museum and get engaged and learn about something new that maybe you didn't know before," said Ramsden.

Social Science is Thursday night from 6 to 10 p.m. and tickets will $19 for nonmembers and $15 for members.

© 2017 KARE-TV