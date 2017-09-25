Some Minnesota high school players have knelt for a year
Robbinsdale Cooper High School opened the season last month with most players kneeling for the national anthem. They were among the first in Minnesota to do so, beginning last fall. http://kare11.tv/2whS02v
KARE 10:09 PM. CDT September 25, 2017
