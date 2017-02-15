Some Twin Cities businesses closing for 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

Mesa Pizza (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Some businesses in the Twin Cities are closing up shop Thursday in solidarity with a national protest dubbed "A Day Without Immigrants."

Using social media, organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses Thursday.

On its Facebook page, Mesa Pizza announced it will close its three Minneapolis locations Thursday. "Immigrants of all kinds make this country run. They have names, hopes, dreams, fears, and virtually all are so grateful to be here in the United States, a nation built on immigration," the post reads, in part.

Becky Gazca, with the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, said maybe half of the market consists of immigrant-owned businesses.

"The market will be open, but we respect their right to decide to open or not," Gazca said. "This is their livelihood and a deeply personal decision for our business owners."

Theresa Swaney with the Lake Street Council in Minneapolis says there are at least 14 businesses that plan to be closed, with more expected to follow suit.

In St. Paul, El Burrito Mercado will be closed. In a Facebook post, the owners said they want to stand in solidarity with its nearly 200 employees and families who plan to participate in the one-day protest.

"A Day Without Immigrants" is in response to President Donald Trump's pledge to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, building a wall along the Mexican border, and banning people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. Trump has also blamed high unemployment on immigration.

