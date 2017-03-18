Son of MN man wanted in Nazi case wants evidence released

Germany has jurisdiction in Karkoc case (Photo: Image from AP/Pioneer Press)

MINNEAPOLIS - The son of a Minnesota man sought by Polish authorities in a Nazi massacre is asking that evidence against his father be released.



A court in Poland recently issued an arrest warrant for Michael Karkoc, opening the way for his possible extradition on war crimes charges.

Karkoc's son, Andriy Karkoc, said Saturday that his 98-year-old father is innocent. He's asking Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken to intervene. A spokesman for Klobuchar says the senator believes the matter should be addressed in the criminal justice system.

"On behalf of my father’s family," Andriy Karkoc said on Saturday, "on behalf of the grandchildren who bear his name with pride, we ask the governments of Poland, Ukraine and the United States of America to allow humanity to prevail and to bring an end to these baseless attacks on a 98-year-old man."



The Associated Press previously identified Karkoc as an ex-commander in an SS-led unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians in World War II. Andriy Karkoc says the AP's stories are "cruel fiction."



AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton says the AP stands by its stories.

