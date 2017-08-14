Source of siblings' E. coli remains a mystery

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Department of Health has been unable to determine the source of the E. coli infections that killed a Wright County girl and sickened her brother.
Kallan Maresh and her brother, Kade, became very ill in July according to their parents, Tyfanni and Joe Maresh, on their CaringBridge site. A week after becoming sick, Kallan passed away on July 16.
Kade returned home at the end of July, according to the CaringBridge, but "still has a long road of recovery."
The MDH said on Monday that they have completed the investigation into the siblings' infections and were not able to identify a specific source. They said the E. coli infections caused kidney failure in the children.
Investigators looked into every known potential source, the MDH said, including foods, swimming, person-to-person transmission, and farm animal contact such as fairs or petting zoos.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to identify the source of the children’s infections,” said MDH State Public Health Veterinarian Joni Scheftel in a press release. “In particular, we did not find a connection with a petting zoo that the children visited, despite extensive testing of the animals.”
He said the MDH will continue to monitor for cases that could help establish a link or source.
