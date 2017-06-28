Fire crews were able to control a garage fire in South Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, keeping it from spreading to the surrounding structures. (Photo: SKY 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Fire crews were able to control a garage fire in South Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, keeping it from spreading to the surrounding structures.

Minneapolis Fire Assistant Chief of Administration Bryan Tyner said the call came in at about 4:50 p.m. Minneapolis Fire sent six trucks to the 3200 block of Portland Avenue for a detached garage that was fully involved.

Tyner said they were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes. Crews were worried about it spreading next door to the house, but he said they were able to keep it from spreading. The garage was a total loss.

There are no reported injuries and Tyner said they do not believe anyone was inside.

Crews were still putting out hotspots as of 5:30 p.m., and after that Tyner said they would begin investigating the fire's cause.

