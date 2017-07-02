Speaker Daudt considers run for governor

House Speaker Kurt Daudt (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota’s Speaker of the House says he’s considering a run for governor.

Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) told reporters Sunday he’s mulling over the idea again after previously ruling it out.

"A couple of months ago I had kind of decided I wasn't running for governor,” Daudt said. “And then just in the last probably week or two, I have kind of started thinking about it again. So I am thinking about it."

The list of candidates so far includes Republican Jeff Johnson, a Hennepin County Commissioner who ran for governor in 2014, along with Democrats Paul Thissen (D-Minneapolis), St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, State Auditor Rebecca Otto and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he won’t seek a third term.

