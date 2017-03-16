Sportradar selling innovative stats

CREDIT: Thinkstock, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS - It may be March Madness, but there's no cheering in here.

It's point. Click. Drop.

"We've always said sports is recession-proof," says Tom Masterman, the chief revenue officer of Sportradar in Minneapolis.

In 2010, the company "SportsData" was founded and headquartered on campus at the University of St. Thomas, with college kids pumping stats from games into computers.

"They used to literally wake up, come down from their dorms, and start entering data," says Masterman.

Rebound. Click. Dunk.

"Yahoo, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, they're all consuming this to put up on their websites," says Dave Abbott, Sportradar's head of technology.

That's only a small part of what they do. Sportradar is also working with the NFL and the NBA on some forward-thinking analytics.

"Both the NBA and NFL are partners with us in player-tracking technology," says Masterman. "They're collecting NFL data off the player's shoulder pads. They're also collecting NBA data off of cameras."

"Those stats help us tell a story and when you change the vocabulary of a story - like when you take how far and how fast with the chips in NFL players," says Abbott.

Meaning those chips and cameras are giving the league's new information that help explain why an athlete or team is so good.

"We want to know why," says Abbott. "And if you're competing against your buddies in a Fantasy game or trying to win a million dollars in a bracket pool, you want to be just a little smarter than the other guy, right? And that's what our data does. It helps you become smarter."

