'Sportsology' opens at Science Museum

ST. PAUL -- You do not have to be a sports fanatic to check out the Science Museum of Minnesota new Sportsology Exhibit. This exhibit brings football, baseball, and other sports all together and gives us a chance to see how we perform against some of the best athletes from Minnesota.

Its the most interactive exhibit we've ever installed on our public floor and it's really exciting because its the first time we have redone an area in the museum since 1999." said Alison Brown, President and CEO of Science Museum of Minnesota.

In this area, you can test your speed against TC Bear or even a T-Rex!

Want to see how good you are compared to Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer or Lynx player Alice Wiggins? You can in slow motion.

When you go through you are videotaped and you come out the other side and you can compare yourself to the athletes who have gone before you.

We all know hand eye coordination is key in sports. In this game you have to throw the ball through the hoops as they come together.

In addition to the games, you can learn about how you can be a better athlete by eating a balanced diet and protecting yourself from injuries like concussions.



"This exhibit is for all ages its for kids and adults all ages because we all need to be active our whole lives."

The exhibit is included with museum admission and opens Friday, January 6th.