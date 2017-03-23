SPPS superintendent finalists ready to meet the public

Stock image (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The search for a new St. Paul Public Schools superintendent is now down to three candidates.

The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Directors has selected three finalists:

Joseph Gothard, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Cheryl Logan, Chief Academic Support Officer for School District of Philadelphia

Orlando Ramos, Ed.D., Regional Superintendent for Milwaukee Public Schools

The three were chosen from 13 semifinalists. The original candidate pool was 67 people.

The public is invited to meet the candidates on Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Washington Magnet School, 1495 Rice Street in St. Paul. Childcare and interpreters will be available and check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

The next night, Thursday, March 30, the board will interview the finalists at a special board meeting from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the SPPS Administration building, 360 S. Colborne Street in St. Paul.

More information is available online.

