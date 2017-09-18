St. Clair Broiler to close after 60+ years

St. Clair Broiler will close its doors on Sept. 30, after 61 years in business. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A burger and malt institution is closing its doors.

The St. Clair Broiler, which first opened its doors in 1956, was one of the first restaurants to offer open-flame broiled burgers and quickly became a popular spot for locals.

The restaurant, located in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood, posted the news on Monday on its Facebook page, citing economic reasons for their closure.

"We busted our butts to make it work, but today's economics make it almost impossible to run a single, independent, family owned and operated restaurant at a profit," the post states.

The iconic restaurant will serve its last burger and malt on Sept. 30.

The family who owns the St. Clair Broiler also run Rudolph's Bar-B-Que in Minneapolis.

