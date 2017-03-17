St. Cloud grocery store mogul Dan Coborn dies at 86

An undated photo shows grocers Bob, Dan and Bill Coborn outside their Sauk Rapids store. Dan Coborn died March 15, 2017 at age 86. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

A longtime businessman, philanthropist and civic leader in St. Cloud died Wednesday at age 86.



Dan Coborn was the former chairman, president and CEO of the Coborn's grocery chain. Coburn's grandfather founded a grocery store in Sauk Rapids, Minn. Dan and his three brothers grew the business to 120 stores in six states.

Minnesota Grocers Association president Jaime Pfuhl tells the St. Cloud Times that Coborn's support, participation and innovation in the industry is legendary. Pfuhl says Coborn had an incredible work ethic and passion for the grocery business.



Coborn served on numerous boards and in civic organizations, including CentraCare Health and Friends of the College of Saint Benedict.



A funeral service is scheduled at noon Monday at at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Mabel and Dan Coborn receive the 2013 CentraCare Health Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award at Rolling Ridge Event Center in St. Joseph. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

