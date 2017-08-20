St. Cloud PD: Missing girl, 11, found safe

St. Cloud police are searching for an 11-year-old they say disappeared while shopping with her grandmother. (Photo: Courtesy St. Cloud Police Department)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud police say a missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe, about seven blocks from where she disappeared.

Sgt. Jason Burke said Journey Mattinas was with her grandmother at the JC Penney at Crossroads Mall when she was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. At about 8 p.m., police asked for help locating the girl.

Just before 10:30 p.m., St. cloud police announced on Twitter that Mattinas had been located in Waite Park. They say she was found safe and unharmed about seven blocks west of JC Penney.

