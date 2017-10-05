St. Cloud woman admits to killing her father

Lisa Kearney. Credit: Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A St. Cloud woman Thursday pleaded guilty to killing her father.

Lisa Kearney, appearing in Stearns County District Court for an ominbus hearing, admitted killing 66-year-old Jeffrey Eugene Schilling in his home in early January 2016. A couple days later Kearney was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, and charged with second-degree murder.

Judge Mary Mahler accepted the plea Thursday, and Kearney was returned to the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. Her sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30. As part of her plea, the Stearns County Attorney's Office agreed it won't ask for more than a sentence of 360 months.

Kearney, now 40, had been living with her father. Police believed that she had a strained relationship with him and they found her with his tablet, wallet and keys, according to the police complaint.

Since her arrest, Kearney was twice committed as mentally ill. In August 2016 a judge ruled her incompetent to stand trial. She was later found competent.

