St. Francis PD seeks help locating missing teen

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 15-year-old Fallon Wickre was last seen at school in St. Francis on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Photo: Courtesy: MN BCA)

ST. FRANCIS, Minn. - The St. Francis Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 15-year-old Fallon Wickre was last seen at school on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Authorities say she did not return home after school, and because of health issues, they are concerned for her welfare.

Wickre recently moved to St. Francis from Ogilvie, where she still has connections, the BCA says.

Wickre is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Francis police at 763-427-1212, or dial 911.

