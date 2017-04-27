St. Francis water bills rest on bonding bill

St. Francis wastewater treatment plant

ST. FRANCIS, Minn. -- When St. Francis city leaders went ahead with a new wastewater treatment plant they assumed part of the tab would be picked up by the State, but they've had to go it alone because the public works construction bonding bill stalled at the State Capitol.

Without the clean water bonding grant from the State, the entire $24 million price tag of the plant is on the city and its water and sewer utility customers. The base rate soared to $123 per month, in the Anoka County city of 7,400.

"People are frustrated. They don't understand the need for the plant, but we do," St. Francis Mayor Steve Feldman told KARE.

He became mayor after the decision to build the new state-of-the-art plant was built. But he understands how much presser the utility rates are putting on residents, which is one of the reasons he's watching the Legislature so closely.

"This is a big burden to us and I think the legislators need to understand this at their level," Feldman explained.

"It's time to make that money go to work for the residents and their constituents."

The St. Francis plant, which goes on line in the near future, represents the new generation of treatment. Much of the plant's output will be clean enough to use to irrigate parks and ball fields, and that translates into fewer discharges into a local stream that flows to the Rum River.

"St. Francis had to make a decision about what to do with their wastewater treatment plant," said Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner John Linc Stine, who toured the plant Thursday.

"They made a good decision, a long-term decision that's going to benefit their community."

The $6 million grant was in the bonding bill that faltered at the end of the 2016 session. It's unknown if the project will make the cut this year because the 2017 bonding bill hasn't been unveiled yet.

It's one of many clean water bonding requests Gov. Dayton made, totaling $167 million. But the governor's bonding wish list totaled nearly $1.5 billion, and the House plan will more than likely be in the neighborhood of $800 million.

"Many of these water treatment facilities were built between 1930 and 1970 and they’re all at the end of their useful life," Commissioner Linc Stine explained. "It’s time to reinvest in clean water."

Linc Stine pushed back against the notion that more stringent water quality standards are the driving factor behind the need to replace treatment plants. He said those standards only account for 10 percent of the costs.

"Our requirements are built on the science of keeping water clean," he said. "The real problem is the aging infrastructure."

