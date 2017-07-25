St. Joseph's Hospital to stop delivering babies

Baby file photo (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Joseph's Hospital is getting out of the baby business, saying it will shutter its maternity ward starting in September.

According to a post on the hospital's website, "After September 7, we will no longer be delivering babies at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, which has been a wonderful destination for maternity care for many years."

St. Joseph's is considered Minnesota's first hospital, after being founded in 1853.

The website does not state a reason for this change but the Pioneer Press reports the decision stems from HealthEast's merger with Fairview Health Services earlier this year, and is the result of more expecting mothers choosing to give birth in suburban hospitals.

The Pioneer Press reports staff at the maternity ward were told the news on Tuesday.

Those planning to deliver at St. Joseph's are being asked to consider delivering at HealthEast at St. John's or Woodwinds hospitals instead.

St. John's and Woodwinds will continue its prenatal and delivery care for patients.

