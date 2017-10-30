St. Louis Park lawyer guilty of distributing child porn

Stcok image of a gavel. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - A St. Louis Park lawyer has been convicted of distributing child pornography.

Ian Scot Laurie, 49, of Maple Grove, was charged with five counts of distributing child pornography following his 2014 arrest.

Investigators argued Laurie used a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform known as GigaTribe to share and receive child pornography. Undercover agents began looking into a user named “Arlobingo” and determined Laurie was the user. They found he used a computer at his St. Louis Park law firm as well as a computer in his Maple Grove apartment to share child pornography on GigaTribe.

A sentencing hearing for Laurie is yet to be scheduled.

