St. Paul Celebrates Hockey Expo, Luckypalooza

St. Paul's RiverCentre was packed for the annual Hockey Expo Saturday. (Photo: KARE)

There was no shortage of celebration in St. Paul on Saturday, from the massive annual Hockey Expo to an early St. Patrick's Day block party.

The 28th Annual Let's Play Hockey Expo ran from Friday to Saturday at the RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul. The event coincides with the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament. According to the RiverCentre's event website, the expo draws more than 40,000 people every year.

Luckypalooza also drew a crowd on Saturday. Organizers rope off two blocks on West Seventh Street for the early St. Patrick's Day celebration every year. The festivities continue Saturday until 11 p.m.

