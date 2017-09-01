St. Paul cop apologizes for 'unprofessional' moment caught on video

St. Paul police officer Barry Williams has since apologized for what he calls a human moment and unprofessional behavior. (Photo: Screenshot)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul police officer is apologizing for an incident caught on camera, showing the on-duty cop cursing and threatening a man, during a fiery altercation between the two.

The officer, identified as Benny Williams, has since said he is sorry for what he's calling a "human" moment where he acted "unprofessional."

The St. Paul Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page, calling the interaction "unfortunate."

"After taking some time to think about what was said and done, the officer wanted to share a message with the individual as well as the people he serves," the post reads.

WARNING: Video contains strong language

Williams posted a video in the comments section, saying he regrets his actions and said some things he shouldn't have.

"I'm very passionate about what I do," he says. "Today, I just had a human moment."

Williams said the video doesn't represent him or his department.

The man who posted the original video, Andrew Casey, claims Williams spit and hit him during the altercation. He posted the video with the caption, "St. Paul's finest," on Thursday. Since posting it, it has been viewed tens of thousands of times and shared about 150 times.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said he was disappointed by his officer's conduct but he also applauded him for apologizing so quickly.

