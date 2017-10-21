St. Paul fire chief stepping down

St. Paul Fire Chief Tim Butler in (KARE 11 file photo, 2015).

ST. PAUL, Minn – In a letter sent to St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman Saturday, St. Paul Fire Chief Tim Butler announced he would be “voluntarily ending his appointment” as chief.

Butler asked to be reinstated in a prior role as Fire Emergency Management and Communications Chief. In an email statement, Mayor Coleman accepted his resignation as chief and said, “Over his decade of service as Chief, Tim Butler has been an important part of maintaining the excellent quality of service that SPFD delivers to our residents. On behalf of residents across our city, I thank him for his service in that role.”

Butler has served as St. Paul Fire Chief for 10 years and was overseeing 434 firefighters, the statement said on Saturday. Butler said in his letter to Mayor Coleman that “It has been a distinct honor to be the city’s fire chief for nearly 10 years.”

Butler's departure from the role comes just weeks after a written reprimand over a complaint retaliation was made public. Butler received the written reprimand from Deputy Mayor Kristen Beckmann after, according to the document, it was “the third investigation regarding your behavior (redacted) violations.”

The document shows Butler’s reprimand came after the city found he retaliated against an employee who filed a complaint against him. The written reprimand continues on to detail a conversation Butler had with the complainant saying, “However while it doesn’t appear that it was intentional your questioning of (redacted) did have retaliatory impact.” The reprimand said his actions “crossed the line.”

Butler has also been at odds with the local firefighters IAFF 21 Union. In 2016, Butler was censured by the union that expressed formal disapproval, labeling him an “Anti-union Chief.”

