St. Paul high schools push back start time

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The St. Paul School District is pushing back start times for high school students.

The school board voted 5 to 2 Tuesday in favor of pushing back the start time for high schoolers to 8:30 a.m.

That also means some younger students will start an hour earlier.

The new schedule won't begin until the 2019-2020 school year. Currently, most St. Paul middle and high schools begin the day at 7:30 a.m., according to the district website.

The district has been pushing later start times, citing research that shows they benefit teens.

