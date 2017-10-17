St. Paul high schools push back start time

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The St. Paul School District is pushing back start times for high school students.
The school board voted 5 to 2 Tuesday in favor of pushing back the start time for high schoolers to 8:30 a.m.
That also means some younger students will start an hour earlier.
The new schedule won't begin until the 2019-2020 school year. Currently, most St. Paul middle and high schools begin the day at 7:30 a.m., according to the district website.
The district has been pushing later start times, citing research that shows they benefit teens.
