St. Paul JCC evacuated after bomb threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Jewish Community Center in Highland Park has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to St. Paul Police.

The center was evacuated around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Police say students at the center were moved to a nearby fire station while authorities work to clear the building.

In an email to members, JCC CEO Mike Waldman said the building has been safely evacuated and all members and staff are safely accounted for. He added, at this time, no one is allowed in the building.

The Jewish Community Ctr. in Highland Park was evacuated due to a bomb threat. Students moved to nearby fire station while building cleared. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) February 20, 2017

Around 12:15 p.m., St. Paul Police said they didn't find anything and the center was allowed to re-open.

SPPD did not find any bombs or dangerous devices at Highland Park Jewish Community Center. Squads clearing scene now, center is re-opening. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) February 20, 2017

Mayor Chris Coleman and Councilmember Chris Tolbert released the following statement in response to today’s threat targeting the Jewish Community Center on St. Paul Avenue and Davern Street:

“This morning’s incident at the Jewish Community Center was something we all fear – but it also demonstrated the strength of our community. We are grateful for the Jewish Community Center staff and our police and firefighters who worked quickly to ensure the safety of all involved. “Our hearts are with the families of the 190 children and their caregivers – people of every faith – who had to be evacuated. While no one was physically hurt, we know that it will take time for you and your children to feel safe. Know that your safety is our top priority and our law enforcement personnel will remain vigilant in the days and weeks ahead as we seek out those responsible. “To be clear – these actions have no place in Saint Paul, and they have no place in our country. Our nation is feeling the weight of division, but now more than ever we must support each other, for the only way we move forward is together. We will stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against any who try to sow the seeds of hate in our midst.”

Last month, a bomb threat triggered the evacuation of the Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Day School in St. Louis Park. That threat was part of a larger plot targeting similar facilities nationwide.

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said JCC's in four other states received similar bomb threats on Monday.

"The JCRC is working in close cooperation with law enforcement and appreciates their quick response to this incident," Hunegs said.

