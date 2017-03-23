St. Paul man sentenced for Mpls. bus stop shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for a shooting that happened last summer at a Minneapolis bus stop.
Twenty-four-year-old Anthony Lamont Foote pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, resulting in an additional three-year sentence, but both sentences will run concurrently.
According to the complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near Dowling Avenue and Fremont Avenue North on Aug. 11, 2016. They found a victim lying on the street with an injury to his face. Witnesses saw two men who were involved in the shooting run from the scene and leave in a vehicle.
They were later identified as Foote and 26-year-old Anthony Revon Clay of Robbinsdale.
Clay pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and will be sentenced May 4. He's expected to receive a six-year sentence.
