St Paul officer and robbery suspect sideswiped during traffic stop

ST PAUL - St. Paul police were called to a robbery Friday night and soon encountered a life-threatening situation.



Police were called to the corner of Selby Avenue and Avon Street in St. Paul around 8:30 Friday night. A responding officer discovered a suspicious vehicle a few blocks away and decided to pull it over.



While interviewing the robbery suspect police say he and the officer were struck by a passing car near the corner of Selby Avenue and St. Albans Street.



Both the officer and the suspect were transported to a local hospital. Police tell KARE-11 both men were transported as a precautionary measure and it's unlikely either will have any ongoing injuries.



Police say the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody. Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

(© 2016 KARE)