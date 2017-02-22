St. Paul Police investigate 3 home invasions

St. Paul Police (Photo: Phill Duff, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The St. Paul Police Department is investigating three recent home invasions, the most recent of which occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the 800-block of East Maryland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say a man and woman were sleeping when three people broke into their home and woke them up. The victims told police one of the suspects showed a gun and asked for money and guns. The victims said they told the suspects they didn't have any guns, but there was money inside the bedroom dresser. The suspects then took the money, knocked over the dresser and ran off.

On February 16, police say they were called to the 2000-block of East Fourth Street shortly before 7 p.m. A man told investigators he opened the back door of his home, stepped outside and was greeted by a suspect who pointed a handgun at his head. The suspect then forced then man back inside, demanding guns and money. The victims says he went to the bedroom with the suspect and gave him a handgun. The suspect also got away with money, according to the witness.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on February 11, police say they responded to a home in the 1400-block of Hazel Street. A man parked his car, exited his garage and was greeted by a suspect pointing a handgun at him. The victim says the suspect forced the man inside where the victim’s wife was in the living room. He then forced the couple to the basement and tied the man’s hands with a cord. The suspect took money before fleeing in the victim's car.

In each invasion, no injuries were reported. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

