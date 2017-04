St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police say they are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue.

Police tweeted about the homicide at just before 5 p.m. Saturday. They have not given any further details on the victim or suspect.

The site of the homicide is about a half mile from the Minnesota State Capitol.

