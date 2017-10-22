St. Paul police investigating 2nd homicide this weekend

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 900 block of University Ave. in St. Paul.

Off-duty police officers reported hearing shots fired near Johnny Baby's bar on University Ave. around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Sunday's homicide comes a day after a man was shot and killed in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Investigators do not believe the two cases are connected. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 651-266-5650.

