St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in the Frogtown neighborhood.

Officers responded to the intersection of Lafond Avenue and Dale Street North at about 5 a.m. on a report of a fight. When they arrived, police say they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

This is the 18th homicide in St. Paul this year, according to police.

