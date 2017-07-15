Police: 2 arrested in St. Paul homicide

St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Friday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say two people are in custody after a body was found in a St. Paul garage on Friday.

Officers responded to a call about a body on the 600 block of Lawson Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood at about 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, police found an adult's body in the garage.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Police said Saturday that two people who live at the address were arrested. A man is being held on suspicion of murder, and a woman on suspicion of interfering with a dead body-concealing evidence.

It is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other. Police are investigating a motive.

This is the 15th homicide in St. Paul this year.

