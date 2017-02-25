St. Paul police looking for missing teenager

KARE
ST. PAUL, Minn - St. Paul police are looking for a teenager who has been missing since 7:30 Saturday night.

15-year-old Philip Ward was last seen in the 2000 block of Suburban Avenue. He is whyte, 5'8", 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray American Eagle sweater with black sleeves and khaki pants.

Police say Ward is considered vulnerable. They're asking people to call 911 with any helpful information.

