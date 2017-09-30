St. Paul police officers going to Puerto Rico to help

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: A flooded street is seen as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 25, 2017 in San Juan. Maria left widespread damage across Puerto Rico, with virtually the whole island without power or cell service. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Ten Spanish-speaking officers from the St. Paul Police Department are going to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria.



The officers volunteered after the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday asked for help from Spanish-speaking officers from the around the country. St. Paul police say the officers are leaving Monday.



Acting Cmdr. Pamela Barragan tells the Pioneer Press she and her fellow officers don't know where they'll be staying once they arrive so they're packing light and bringing only what they can carry themselves.



Members from the Minnesota National Guard and Air National Guard are already in Puerto Rico.

© 2017 Associated Press