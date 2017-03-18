St. Paul police searching for missing 15-year-old

Police say 15-year-old Tou Kong Her has been missing since 8:30 a.m. Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn - St. Paul police are looking for a missing teenager and are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.



15-year-old Tou Kong Her has been missing since 8:30 Saturday morning. He is 5'3" tall, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.



Police say he is familiar with the local transit system and has used it to travel to the University of Minnesota campus and the Mall of America in the past.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

