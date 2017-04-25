St. Paul reaches contract deal with superintendent

On Tuesday, the St. Paul Public Schools Board voted 5-2 to select Burnsville's Joseph Gothard as St. Paul's next superintendent. (Photo: Courtesy St. Paul Public Schools)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A verbal agreement contract agreement has been reached between St. Paul Public Schools and their new superintendent.

The school district says it finalized an agreement with Dr. Joseph Gothard on Tuesday; the three-year contract is expected to be officially signed later this week.

According to the district, the deal calls for a base salary of $232,000, plus a business allowance. Salary increases are possible starting in 2018.

"This is an important next step for the work that we need to do to move the district forward," said Jon Schumacher, Chairman of the SPPS Board of Education, in a statement.

Gothard is expected to start in the position on July 1. He served as superintendent for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District for the past four years.

© 2017 KARE-TV