St. Paul recalls its history with Rondo Days

ST. PAUL, Minn. - An annual festival to remember the glory days of the Rondo neighborhood in the heart of St. Paul took place this weekend.

St. Paul celebrated the 34th annual Rondo Days on Saturday, with a 5K walk/run and a parade starting at 10 a.m. on the corner of Central Avenue and Oxford Street.

The Rondo Days festival, which spans July 11-15 this year, is put on by Rondo Avenue, Inc. The organization – and the festival – are dedicated to preserving the history of Rondo, which was once Minnesota's largest African-American neighborhood. Rondo Avenue went through the heart of the thriving community.

The construction of I-94 in the 1960s destroyed most of the neighborhood and displaced hundreds of people.

RELATED: Black History Month: Golden Thyme Cafe in St. Paul

For the second year in a row, many parade-goers also honored Philando Castile, whose 34th birthday would have been Sunday.

© 2017 KARE-TV