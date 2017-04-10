St. Paul renews 'Stop for Me' campaign

In 2016, 188 pedestrians were struck by drivers in Saint Paul. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Pedestrian deaths are on the rise and St. Paul is renewing a campaign in hopes of bucking the trend.

On Monday, Mayor Chris Coleman, Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier announced the 2017 "Stop for Me" campaign. Organized by Saint Paul's district councils, Transit for Livable Communities, and several City of Saint Paul departments, "Stop for Me" is a campaign to improve safety for people who use Saint Paul's sidewalks and streets.

In 2016, 188 pedestrians were struck by drivers in Saint Paul, despite the fact that state law requires motorists to stop for pedestrians at intersections (marked or unmarked). This year, Chief Axtell says 54 people have been struck in St. Paul.

“It's a big deal because I feel that people who are abled body need to understand and know what the problem is for people with disabilities,” said Kari Sheldon with Saint Paul Mayor's Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities.

Click here for more information and how to get involved in the "Stop for Me" campaign.

