St. Paul Schools, new superintendent reach verbal agreement

On Tuesday, the St. Paul Public Schools Board voted 5-2 to select Burnsville's Joseph Gothard as St. Paul's next superintendent. (Photo: Courtesy St. Paul Public Schools)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education has reached a verbal agreement with its new superintendent.

SPPS announced the agreement with Burnsville's Dr. Joseph Gothard on Tuesday. They said the details were finalized Tuesday afternoon and the three-year contract would be signed later in the week.

"I'm very excited that I have been given the opportunity to help lead the state's second largest district," said Dr. Gothard said in a press release sent out by the board. "I look forward to getting to know the St. Paul community and bringing great excitement to our staff and schools in service of our great students."

Gothard will start his position July 1 with a base salary of $232,000 plus a business allowance. There is not a residency requirement, but if Gothard moves to St. Paul, the board says he will be offered one-time moving assistance.

On April 11, the board voted 5-2 to select Gothard as St. Paul's next superintendent. Gothard is the current superintendent of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools. He was chosen over Cheryl Logan, Chief Academic Support Officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

A third candidate, Orlando Ramos, withdrew his name from consideration on March 28. The original candidate pool was 67 people.

Gothard became superintendent in Burnsville in July 2013. Before that he worked in Madison as a middle school principal, a high school principal and an assistant superintendent.

